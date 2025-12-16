Bowling Green hosts Cockrill and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (2-9) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Chicago State Cougars (2-9) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Bowling Green after Doyel Cockrill III scored 22 points in Chicago State’s 84-75 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Falcons have gone 4-2 in home games. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 15.9 assists per game led by Javontae Campbell averaging 3.8.

The Cougars are 1-8 on the road. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Bowling Green is shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 48.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 41.0% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Falcons. Sam Towns is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8%.

Marcus Tankersley is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Cockrill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

