Bothun’s 15 help North Dakota knock off Dakota State 88-56

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Matthew Bothun’s 15 points helped North Dakota defeat Dakota State 88-56 on Sunday.

Bothun shot 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-10). Marley Curtis added 11 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line and grabbed seven rebounds. Zach Kraft shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Lukas Morgan finished with 13 points for the Trojans. Tyler Beckwith added 11 points for Dakota State. Desman Botts finished with nine points and two blocks.

