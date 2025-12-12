Boston University plays Dartmouth on 5-game road slide

Boston University Terriers (4-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (4-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Terriers play Dartmouth.

The Big Green have gone 2-2 in home games. Dartmouth has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers have gone 1-5 away from home. Boston University allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Dartmouth averages 76.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 75.5 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 74.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 76.0 Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Williams is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 12.3 points. Kareem Thomas is shooting 53.9% and averaging 19.0 points.

Michael McNair averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 53.2% from beyond the arc. Ben Defty is shooting 59.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

