Boston University plays Dartmouth on 5-game road skid

Boston University Terriers (4-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hits the road against Dartmouth looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Big Green are 2-2 on their home court. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day paces the Big Green with 8.4 boards.

The Terriers are 1-5 on the road. Boston University averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Dartmouth is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Michael McNair is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

