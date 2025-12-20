Boston University hosts Green and UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-8) at Boston University Terriers (4-8) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Boston University…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-8) at Boston University Terriers (4-8)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Boston University after Austin Green scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 87-82 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Terriers have gone 2-2 at home. Boston University has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The River Hawks have gone 1-7 away from home. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 14.4 assists per game led by Xavier Spencer averaging 3.3.

Boston University averages 73.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 79.2 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terriers. Ben Defty is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the River Hawks. Darrel Yepdo is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

