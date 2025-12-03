Boston scores 18, Holy Cross knocks off Northeastern 76-59

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Boston scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Northeastern 76-59 on Wednesday. Boston shot 7…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Boston scored 18 points as Holy Cross beat Northeastern 76-59 on Wednesday.

Boston shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Crusaders (3-6). Gabe Warren scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Aiden Disu finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (3-5) were led by Mike Loughnane, who recorded 15 points and four assists. JB Frankel added 11 points for Northeastern.

Up next

Holy Cross plays Saturday against Fordham on the road, and Northeastern hosts Cent. Conn. St. on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.