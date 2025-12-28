Boston College takes on No. 16 North Carolina in conference showdown

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-10, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-10, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indya Nivar and No. 16 North Carolina take on Athena Tomlinson and Boston College on Monday.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 in home games. Boston College is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tar Heels are 0-1 in ACC play. North Carolina scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 22.0 points per game.

Boston College averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Rolph is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging seven points and 5.4 rebounds. Lily Carmody is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nivar is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

