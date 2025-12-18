Boston College hosts Northeastern on 4-game home skid

Northeastern Huskies (3-6) at Boston College Eagles (4-9, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts…

Northeastern Huskies (3-6) at Boston College Eagles (4-9, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Northeastern looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Boston College gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-3 on the road. Northeastern is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boston College averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Teionni McDaniel is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 31.3% over the last 10 games.

Camryn Collins is averaging 12.6 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.