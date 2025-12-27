Boston College hosts Jackson and Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-6) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Boston College Eagles (6-6)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Boston College after Shilo Jackson scored 25 points in Le Moyne’s 92-81 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 in home games. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Dolphins are 2-5 on the road. Le Moyne is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Boston College is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Boston College allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 7.5 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

