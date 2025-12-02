Boston College faces Quinnipiac in non-conference play

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-3) at Boston College Eagles (4-6) Boston; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackie Grisdale and Quinnipiac visit…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-3) at Boston College Eagles (4-6)

Boston; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackie Grisdale and Quinnipiac visit Lily Carmody and Boston College in non-conference action.

The Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Boston College has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 2-1 in road games. Quinnipiac averages 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Boston College scores 69.9 points, 12.7 more per game than the 57.2 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Boston College allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmody is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Teionni McDaniel is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.7%.

Grisdale is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.5 points. Ella Ryan is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

