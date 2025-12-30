Bordas leads Duquesne against Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-5, 0-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-5, 0-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Saint Louis after Alexis Bordas scored 38 points in Duquesne’s 84-69 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 at home. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.7.

The Billikens are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Duquesne averages 72.5 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 69.9 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Duquesne gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 9.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Bordas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alexia Nelson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Billikens. Zhykera Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

