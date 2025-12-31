Boozer’s double-double helps No. 6 Duke hold off Georgia Tech 85-79 in ACC opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Boozer had 26 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 6 Duke hold off…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Boozer had 26 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 6 Duke hold off Georgia Tech 85-79 on Wednesday to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Isaiah Evans added 17 points for the Blue Devils (12-1), who had fits all day with the Yellow Jackets (9-5). Georgia Tech led 43-39 at the break and by seven early in the second half, then hung close as Duke pushed ahead and came through in multiple late-game possessions to stay in control.

That included Kowacie Reeves Jr. knocking down a 3-pointer that brought the Jackets within 81-78 with 39.1 seconds left. But Boozer responded by calmly knocking down two free throws moments later to again make it a two-possession game, while Evans hit two more with 7.9 seconds left as Duke made its last five free throws to close it out.

This marked the Blue Devils’ first action following an 82-81 loss to now-No. 16 Texas Tech in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20. In that game, Duke blew a 17-point, second-half lead and a double-digit margin in the last 6 1/2 minutes. And this wasn’t any easier, with the Blue Devils shooting 40.6% overall, but just 9 of 32 (28.1%) from distance while missing 11 free throws.

Reeves scored 23 points and hit five 3s to lead Georgia Tech, which shot 67.9% in the first half and finished the game at 53.7% — including 10 of 18 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech has lost 20 of 22 in the series and hasn’t won in Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium since March 2004.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Boston College on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Florida State on Saturday.

