Booker’s triple-double paces No. 2 Texas to a 110-45 win against UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 2 Texas overwhelmed Texas Rio Grande Valley 110-45 on Wednesday night.

Texas (11-0) outscored UTRGV 60-6 in the paint and turned 29 Vaqueros turnovers into 39 points.

Booker, a two-time Associated Press All-American, had the sixth triple double in program history. She converted 14 of 19 shots from the field.

Justice Carlton scored 21 points, and had nine rebounds and three steals for Texas. Rori Harmon had a career-best 14 assists, against one turnover, and four steals. Harmon has one of the other five triple doubles by a Longhorn. Breya Cunningham and Kyla Oldacre scored 15 points each.

Jalayah Ingram led UTRGV (3-5) with 13 points. Kayla Lorenz and Gianna Angiolet scored 12 apiece. The Vaqueros shot 26.5%; seven of their 13 baskets were 3-pointers.

Texas has been without rotation players Aaliyah Crump (foot), Bryanna Preston (ankle) and Ashton Judd (knee) for its last six games. Judd has yet to appear in a game.

Teya Sidberry, a starter four times this season at power forward, joined them on Wednesday, missing the game with an injury still under diagnosis, according to the team. Sidberry left a game against North Carolina on Dec. 4 after catching an elbow to her eye. She returned to that game and started the next one, against Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

The Vaqueros played without two starters with unspecified injuries; guard Erin Maguire and 6-foot-3 Charlotte O’Keefe, the leading rebounder in the country with 13.3 a game.

Up Next

Texas faces No. 13 Baylor on Sunday in Fort Worth.

UTRGV is at Stephen F. Austin on Monday.

