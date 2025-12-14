Boise State plays Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (7-3) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (7-3)

Idaho Falls, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Broncos are 7-3 in non-conference play. Boise State ranks third in the MWC in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Gaels are 9-1 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Boise State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 11.3 more points per game (81.0) than Boise State gives up (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Fielder is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.9%.

Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.