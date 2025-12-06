Boise State plays Butler following Fielder’s 27-point game

Boise State Broncos (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (7-1) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is…

Boise State Broncos (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (7-1)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Butler after Drew Fielder scored 27 points in Boise State’s 102-76 victory over the Chaminade Silverswords.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Butler is the Big East leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 12.0.

The Broncos play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Boise State ranks third in the MWC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Fielder averaging 3.8.

Butler averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 6.8 more points per game (78.4) than Butler gives up to opponents (71.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19 points. Ajayi is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.3 points.

Andrew Meadow is averaging 13.6 points for the Broncos. Javan Buchanan is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.