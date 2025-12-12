Boise State faces Southern Utah, seeks 9th straight home win

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-2) at Boise State Broncos (8-2) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-2) at Boise State Broncos (8-2)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Southern Utah trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Broncos have gone 6-0 at home. Boise State ranks sixth in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Libby Hutton averaging 2.0.

The Thunderbirds are 2-2 on the road. Southern Utah leads the WAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Fely averaging 2.9.

Boise State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 41.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.1 points. Tatum Thompson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.4 points.

Sierra Chambers is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Thunderbirds. Fely is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.