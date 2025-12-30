Boise State faces New Mexico in conference showdown

New Mexico Lobos (10-2, 1-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Mexico Lobos (10-2, 1-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drew Fielder and Boise State host Deyton Albury and New Mexico in MWC action.

The Broncos are 5-1 in home games. Boise State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Boise State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). New Mexico averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Boise State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fielder is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Hall is averaging 14.5 points for the Lobos. Albury is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.