Blyden and Toledo take down Western Michigan 84-79

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 36 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 44 seconds left as Toledo knocked off Western Michigan 84-79 on Tuesday.

Blyden added five rebounds for the Rockets (7-6, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Kyler Vanderjagt shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Sean Craig shot 6 for 10, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Broncos (6-8, 0-2) were led by Justice Williams, who posted 20 points. EJ Ryans added 12 points for Western Michigan. Trey Lewis also had 11 points.

Blyden scored nine points in the first half and Toledo went into halftime trailing 41-32. Blyden put up 27 points in the second half for Toledo, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

