Blums, Coval score 16 each off the bench, Davidson knocks off Citadel 79-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Roberts Blums and Nick Coval came off the bench to score 16 points each to lead Davidson over Citadel 79-63 on Thursday.

Blums had five rebounds for the Wildcats (7-1). Coval scored shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Josh Scovens shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points. Sam Brown scored 10 points.

The Bulldogs (2-7) were led by Christian Moore and Gabe Hernandez who scored 10 points each..

