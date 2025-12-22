Blue Cain scores 20, No. 23 Georgia beats West Georgia 103-74

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain had 20 points to lead No. 23 Georgia to a 103-74 win over West…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain had 20 points to lead No. 23 Georgia to a 103-74 win over West Georgia on Monday.

Georgia (11-1) entered the matchup as one of the top scoring offenses in Division I, averaging 99.5 points per game. The Bulldogs scored 90 or more points for the ninth time and eclipsed 100 points for the sixth time this season.

It was Cain’s second time this season scoring 20 or more points. He scored a career-high 22 in Georgia’s 84-65 win over Cincinnati on Dec. 13.

Somtochukwu Cyril had 15 points and 15 rebounds — both career highs — and four blocks. Jeremiah Wilkinson had 19 points for Georgia, which improved to 35-0 in home nonconference games in four seasons under coach Mike White.

Shelton Williams-Dryden led West Georgia (6-6) with 23 points. Malcolm Noel scored 16 and JaVar Daniel 15.

The Bulldogs forced 17 turnovers and scored 24 points off of them. They started the game on a 7-0 scoring run and led by at least seven points until West Georgia cut the lead to five, 46-41, to start the second quarter. The Bulldogs responded with a 15-2 run and led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

Up next

Georgia: Hosts Long Island on Dec. 29.

West Georgia will host Bellarmine on Jan. 1.

