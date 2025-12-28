Bland leads Saint Peter’s against Fairfield after 21-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-5, 0-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Fairfield after Brent Bland scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 116-50 victory against the Centenary (NJ) Cyclones.

The Stags are 5-1 in home games. Fairfield scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Peacocks are 2-0 against conference opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Fairfield averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 72.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 73.7 Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is averaging 18.2 points for the Stags. Declan Wucherpfennig is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bland is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Peacocks. TJ Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

