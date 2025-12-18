Blakes’ 17 points ease No. 13 Vanderbilt women past Albany

NASHVILLE (AP) — Mikayla Blakes extended her double-digit scoring streak to 30 games and finished with 17 points and six…

NASHVILLE (AP) — Mikayla Blakes extended her double-digit scoring streak to 30 games and finished with 17 points and six steals as No. 13 Vanderbilt pulled away from Albany for a 64-35 win on Thursday night.

Blakes’ streak, the fifth-longest active run in the nation, was secure before halftime, but she set the tone early in the fourth quarter by opening the period with a 24-foot 3-pointer that pushed Vanderbilt’s lead past 20. The Commodores allowed just four points in the final 10 minutes.

The Commodores (11-0) forced 21 turnovers, recorded 13 steals and nine blocks and limited Albany to 23% shooting.

Aubrey Galvan added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Monique Williams scored 14 off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting. Vanderbilt assisted on 15 of its 25 made field goals and outscored Albany 34-15 in the second half.

Vanderbilt used a 20-11 third quarter to stretch the margin, then opened the fourth with Blakes’ 3 and a layup by Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to make it 55-33. Albany went more than five minutes without a field goal afterwards.

Delanie Hill led Albany with 15 points. The Great Danes were 11 of 48 from the field and missed 17 of their 21 attempts from 3-point range, struggling to generate clean looks against Vanderbilt’s length and ball pressure.

Vanderbilt faces Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

Albany returns home to face Hofstra on Sunday.

