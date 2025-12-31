Blaine leads Charleston Southern against Gardner-Webb after 23-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-13) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-13)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on Gardner-Webb after Brycen Blaine scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 77-72 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers are 3-5 on the road. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South scoring 85.0 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hogarth is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blaine is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.