Blackwell leads Wisconsin against No. 23 Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits No. 23 Nebraska after John Blackwell scored 30 points in Wisconsin’s 96-76 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Cornhuskers are 6-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Berke Buyuktuncel paces the Cornhuskers with 6.9 boards.

The Badgers play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Wisconsin averages 87.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Nebraska makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is shooting 54.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Blackwell is averaging 21 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20.2 points.

