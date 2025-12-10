Blackwell leads Wisconsin against No. 23 Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers…

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on No. 23 Nebraska after John Blackwell scored 30 points in Wisconsin’s 96-76 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-0 at home. Nebraska averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Badgers play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 87.9 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Nebraska makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Badgers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Blackwell averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20.2 points and 3.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.