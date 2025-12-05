Black leads Fordham against Hofstra after 21-point outing

Fordham Rams (6-4, 0-1 A-10) at Hofstra Pride (1-5) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits…

Fordham Rams (6-4, 0-1 A-10) at Hofstra Pride (1-5)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Hofstra after Alexis Black scored 21 points in Fordham’s 73-55 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Pride have gone 0-2 in home games. Hofstra has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

The Rams have gone 1-3 away from home. Fordham scores 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Hofstra is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 35.8% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 6.5 points. Alarice Gooden is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.5 points.

Black averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 8.7 points.

