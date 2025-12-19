Binghamton visits Lemelman and Mercyhurst

Binghamton Bearcats (3-9) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-8) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Binghamton after…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-9) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-8)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Binghamton after Jake Lemelman scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 76-62 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Lakers have gone 3-0 at home. Mercyhurst is eighth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Deshaun Jackson Jr. averaging 2.7.

The Bearcats are 0-5 on the road. Binghamton has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mercyhurst’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernie Blunt is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Lakers. Lemelman is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Demetrius Lilley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

