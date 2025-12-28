Binghamton visits Fairleigh Dickinson following McDonald’s 22-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts…

Binghamton Bearcats (7-4) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Binghamton after Kailee McDonald scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 85-19 victory against the Ursinus Bears.

The Knights have gone 5-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is the top team in the NEC with 14.9 assists per game led by Ava Renninger averaging 5.5.

The Bearcats are 2-3 on the road. Binghamton has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton scores 17.4 more points per game (71.5) than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents (54.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Knights. McDonald is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendall Bennett is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

