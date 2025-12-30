Pennsylvania Quakers (9-3) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (8-4) Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on Pennsylvania…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-3) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (8-4)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on Pennsylvania at Bogota Savings Bank Center in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The Bearcats are 8-4 in non-conference play. Binghamton averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Quakers have a 9-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Binghamton’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 67.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 65.2 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Kendall Bennett is shooting 65.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Katie Collins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Simone Sawyer is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

