Binghamton plays Pittsburgh following Beverly’s 21-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-6) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -22.5; over/under is 140.5…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-6)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -22.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces Pittsburgh after Zyier Beverly scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 84-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 0-4 on the road. Binghamton ranks ninth in the America East shooting 27.0% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals. Barry Dunning Jr. is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Demetrius Lilley is scoring 16.4 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

