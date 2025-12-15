Binghamton faces Syracuse on 3-game win streak

Binghamton Bearcats (6-3) at Syracuse Orange (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton is…

Binghamton Bearcats (6-3) at Syracuse Orange (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Syracuse.

The Orange are 7-0 in home games. Syracuse is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 2-2 in road games. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Syracuse’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Bella Pucci averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Kendall Bennett is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

