Binghamton Bearcats take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in non-conference play

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-7)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Max Frazier and Cent. Conn. St. visit Demetrius Lilley and Binghamton in cross-conference play.

The Bearcats are 3-2 on their home court. Binghamton is seventh in the America East with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lilley averaging 7.1.

The Blue Devils are 2-4 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Jay Rodgers with 6.7.

Binghamton’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilley is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 19.7 points for the Blue Devils. Frazier is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

