Binghamton and Cent. Conn. St. square off in non-conference showdown

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-7) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Max…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-7)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Max Frazier and Cent. Conn. St. take on Demetrius Lilley and Binghamton in non-conference action.

The Bearcats have gone 3-2 at home. Binghamton averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 2-4 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. ranks third in the NEC shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Binghamton averages 65.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.7 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. scores 7.1 more points per game (79.7) than Binghamton gives up (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilley is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 19.7 points for the Blue Devils. Frazier is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.