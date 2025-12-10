Biel scores 17 as Maine knocks off Boston University 69-59

BOSTON (AP) — TJ Biel’s 17 points helped Maine defeat Boston University 69-59 on Wednesday for the Black Bears’ first…

BOSTON (AP) — TJ Biel’s 17 points helped Maine defeat Boston University 69-59 on Wednesday for the Black Bears’ first win of the season.

Biel went 7 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Black Bears (1-11). Logan Carey went 6 of 9 from the field to add 14 points. Mekhi Gray had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Terriers (4-7) were led by Ben Defty, who posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Michael McNair added 12 points and eight rebounds for Boston University. Sam Hughes finished with nine points.

Maine led Boston University at the half, 33-24, with Biel (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Maine turned a four-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 52-40 lead with 8:29 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.