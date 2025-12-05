Bhesania leads Boston University against New Hampshire after 23-point game

Boston University Terriers (4-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (4-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits New Hampshire after Andrew Bhesania scored 23 points in Boston University’s 104-57 win against the VSU-Johnson Badgers.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on their home court. New Hampshire allows 70.3 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-4 on the road. Boston University averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Chance Gladden with 4.0.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 75.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 70.3 New Hampshire allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belal El Shakery is scoring 11.7 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2%.

Michael McNair is shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 15.8 points. Gladden is averaging 12.2 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.