Beverly’s 25 lead Binghamton over Division-III Elmira 100-60

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zyier Beverly scored 25 points as Binghamton beat Division-III Elmira 100-60 on Monday to end a…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zyier Beverly scored 25 points as Binghamton beat Division-III Elmira 100-60 on Monday to end a five-game skid.

Beverly also contributed nine rebounds, three steals, and five blocks for the Bearcats (4-11). Wes Peterson scored 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Jeremiah Quigley shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Emmanuel Karkari-Mensah finished with 11 points for the Soaring Eagles. Alec Mercer added 11 points for Elmira. Kelton Brown finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.