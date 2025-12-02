Beverly, Quigley lead Binghamton to 80-71 OT win over Lehigh

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zyier Beverly scored 25 points and Jeremiah Quigley had 22 points as Binghamton defeated Lehigh 80-71…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zyier Beverly scored 25 points and Jeremiah Quigley had 22 points as Binghamton defeated Lehigh 80-71 on Tuesday.

Beverly had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bearcats (3-6). Quigley shot 7 of 10 from the field, 7 for 10 from the line, and added five rebounds. Demetrius Lilley shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Joshua Ingram led the Mountain Hawks (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Nasir Whitlock added 21 points, four assists and two steals for Lehigh. Caleb Thomas also had nine points.

Quigley put up 12 points in the first half for Binghamton, who went into the break tied 38-38 with Lehigh. Beverly led Binghamton with 15 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 67-67. Quigley scored five points in overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

