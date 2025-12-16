Beverly leads Binghamton against Pittsburgh after 21-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-6) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Pittsburgh after Zyier Beverly…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-8) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-6)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Pittsburgh after Zyier Beverly scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 84-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bearcats are 0-4 in road games. Binghamton has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 65.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 70.2 Pittsburgh gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is shooting 53.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Demetrius Lilley is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

