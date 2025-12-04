Bethune-Cookman Wildcats take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 3-game slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman aims…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-6)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Wildcats take on South Carolina State.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 81.3 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 66.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 81.3 Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Seneca Willoughby is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.4 points and 1.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.