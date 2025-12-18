Bethune-Cookman Wildcats face the Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-5) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Stonehill at…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-5) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Stonehill at Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 2-8 record in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Stonehill is second in the NEC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 4.9.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brooks averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Alexandria Johnson is shooting 29.6% and averaging 7.7 points.

Ella Pelletier averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Brooke Paquette is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

