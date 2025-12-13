Bethune-Cookman visits Missouri following Crews’ 20-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (9-2) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Bethune-Cookman after…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (9-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Bethune-Cookman after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in Missouri’s 85-77 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Mark Mitchell paces the Tigers with 6.0 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Missouri makes 53.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Bethune-Cookman averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Crews is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

