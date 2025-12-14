Bethune-Cookman visits Missouri following Crews’ 20-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (9-2) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (9-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Bethune-Cookman after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in Missouri’s 85-77 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 8-0 on their home court. Missouri is seventh in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Mitchell averaging 1.9.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Missouri’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crews is shooting 51.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.4 points. Mitchell is averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 13.7 points.

