Bethune-Cookman takes on Jacksonville, aims to end 3-game skid

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-10) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman enters the matchup against Jacksonville as losers of three games in a row.

The Dolphins are 5-0 on their home court. Jacksonville gives up 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville averages 66.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 73.7 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Jacksonville has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Alexandria Johnson is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

