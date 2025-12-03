Berry scores 17 off the bench, Memphis defeats New Orleans 86-70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Quante Berry scored 17 points off of the bench to lead Memphis past New Orleans 86-70…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Quante Berry scored 17 points off of the bench to lead Memphis past New Orleans 86-70 on Wednesday.

Simon Majok and Julius Thedford each added 13 points for the Tigers (3-4). Majok scored 10 second-half points.

TJ Cope finished with 21 points for the Privateers (3-6). Jakevion Buckley added 14 points and two steals for New Orleans. MJ Thomas also put up 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Memphis led 48-28 at halftime, with Thedford racking up 13 points. Memphis extended its lead to 80-60 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. as their team closed out the win.

