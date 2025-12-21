Berke Buyuktuncel has triple-double in No. 15 Nebraska’s 78-55 win over North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Berke Buyuktuncel had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and No. 15…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Berke Buyuktuncel had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and No. 15 Nebraska overcame first-half shooting woes to beat North Dakota 78-55 on Sunday night.

At 12-0, Nebraska is off to the best start in school history. Braden Frager came off the bench to lead the Huskers with 17 points. Sam Hoiberg finished with 15 points, and Jamarques Lawrence added 13.

Eli King scored 13 points for North Dakota (5-10). Marley Curtis added 10.

The Huskers opened the second half with a 19-6 run, taking their first lead of the game on Buyuktuncel’s free throw with 1:08 into the half. They opened a four-point margin on Jamarques Lawrence’s 3 pointer less than a minute later.

North Dakota reclaimed the lead on Garrett Anderson’s 3-pointer that made the score 31-30 with 16:22 left. But Buyuktencel, Lawrence and Hoiberg combined to score 11 points in a 13-0 Nebraska. The Huskers made it 43-32 on Lawrence’s jumper with 11:15 remaining.

Nebraska’s largest lead was 25. North Dakota got no closer than 10 in the last nine minutes.

North Dakota: Hosts Dakota State on Dec. 28.

Nebraska: Hosts New Hampshire on Dec. 30.

