Berete leads Stony Brook against Harvard after 21-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-6) at Harvard Crimson (5-5) Boston; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Harvard…

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-6) at Harvard Crimson (5-5)

Boston; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Harvard after Diaka Berete scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 85-38 win against the New Jersey City Gothic Knights.

The Crimson have gone 2-0 in home games. Harvard has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves are 1-4 on the road. Stony Brook averages 61.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Harvard averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wright is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Crimson. Alayna Rocco is averaging 6.1 points.

Berete is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.2 points. Caitlin Frost is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.