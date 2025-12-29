Benter’s career-high 20 points lead No. 5 Purdue to a 101-60 rout of Kent State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jack Benter came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and finished with a…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jack Benter came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 20 points, and Fletcher Loyer added 19 points to lead No. 5 Purdue to a 101-60 rout of Kent State on Monday night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Braden Smith had 12 points and eight assists for the Boilermakers (12-1) in their nonconference finale. Reserve Daniel Jacobsen converted all seven of his free throws and added 11 points as Purdue converted 17 of 19 shots from the free throw line.

Morgan Safford and Jahari Williamson scored 10 points apiece for the Golden Flashes (10-3). Delrecco Gillespie, who led the nation in rebounding average at 12.6 and led Kent State with a 19.3 points scoring average entering the game, was limited to nine points and four rebounds.

The Boilermakers shot 56% from the field, including 39% (12 of 31) from 3-point range. The Golden Flashes shot 34% overall, and were 7 for 27 from long distance.

Purdue held a 40-28 rebounding edge and a 45-21 advantage in points off the bench. The Boilermakers committed just eight turnovers compared to 15 for Kent State.

Purdue led by as many as 48 points at 94-46 with 6:03 left before going deeper into its bench.

Loyer scored 12 points and Kaufman-Renn had 11 points in the first half as the Boilermakers led 51-27 at halftime.

Gillespie picked up three fouls in the first half and was limited to three points and two rebounds in the first half.

Purdue shot 59% in the opening half while limiting Kent State to 33% shooting.

