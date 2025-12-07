Benson scores 26, DePaul knocks off UAPB 76-72

CHICAGO (AP) — N.J. Benson’s 26 points helped DePaul defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-72 on Saturday night. Benson added nine rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — N.J. Benson’s 26 points helped DePaul defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-72 on Saturday night.

Benson added nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-3). Kruz McClure scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. CJ Gunn had 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Lions (1-9) were led by Quion Williams, who posted 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. UAPB also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Milhan Charles. Jaquan Scott had 11 points.

McClure scored DePaul’s last seven points as they finished off a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

