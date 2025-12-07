Benson leads New Orleans against Incarnate Word after 26-point outing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-7, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-7, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Incarnate Word after Coleton Benson scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 85-76 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Privateers are 1-1 on their home court. New Orleans averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 1-1 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

New Orleans averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.3 points.

Davion Bailey is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 rebounds.

