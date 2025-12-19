Bennett and Dayton host Liberty

Liberty Flames (7-3) at Dayton Flyers (9-3) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Liberty after Javon…

Liberty Flames (7-3) at Dayton Flyers (9-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Liberty after Javon Bennett scored 25 points in Dayton’s 97-69 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Flyers are 7-0 in home games. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 3.3.

The Flames are 0-1 on the road. Liberty averages 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Dayton averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.9 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 58.9% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 52.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

